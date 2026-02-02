Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Whisky Mansion Hits 90% Storage Capacity In Four Months, Housing Over $12 Million In Rare Whisky

2026-02-02 04:07:32
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - Whisky Mansion


The rapid uptake reflects a growing trend among collectors seeking to unlock the value of alternative assets that have traditionally remained hidden in private storage. The facility has processed over $1.2 million in verified trades within five months of operation, with clientele predominantly aged 35-52 from the finance, technology, and family office sectors.

Addressing the Liquidity Challenge

"A massive influx of 'hidden assets' is being observed, bottles bought years ago for consumption that have silently exploded in value," said Malcolm De Silva, Managing Director of Rare & Refine Pte Ltd. "Six years ago, a bottle of Hibiki 17

Traditional storage facilities have inadvertently created liquidity traps, with assets stored in anonymous industrial warehouses lacking visibility. Whisky Mansion's

"The fundamental question every investor faces is: 'How does a collector sell their whisky or watches when nobody sees them?'" De Silva explained. "We turned the vault into a visible gallery in the CBD. The differentiator is full-service liquidity storage alongside a showroom where whisky collectors can explore and buy rare whisky."

Watch Mansion Expansion Announced for January 2026

With whisky storage nearing capacity, Rare & Refine Pte Ltd has announced the launch of Watch Mansion

"We're seeing unprecedented demand from watch collectors who recognize that a Patek or Rolex stored in an anonymous safe deposit box has zero trading velocity," De Silva said. "Just like the Hibiki 17

About the Facility

The 5-storey facility at 44A Circular Road includes Curo Curo Reserve, $30 trillion AUM by 2030.

Market Data: Alternative Asset Performance

Asset
Original Price
Current Value
Gain
Hibiki 17 Year Old
~$50 (Early Retail)
$700 - $900
+1,300%
Macallan 1926
~$500k (Est. 2015)
$2.7 Million
+440%
Patek Nautilus 5711
$30,000 (Retail)
$140,000
+367%
Rolex Daytona "Panda"
$14,000 (Retail)
$38,000
+170%

(Source: Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, Sotheby's, Secondary Market Analysis 2022-2025)

