Report Highlights Winter Storms’ Effect on US Flights
(MENAFN) Severe winter weather has significantly affected transportation and energy infrastructures throughout the United States, grounding over 1,200 flights and leaving tens of thousands of residents without electricity in multiple states, a media outlet reported on Sunday.
The storm delivered substantial snowfall across a range of states, with certain areas of North Carolina experiencing double-digit snow totals both inland and along the coastline.
The National Weather Service indicated that the snowfall was anticipated to decrease by midday Sunday as regional conditions gradually improved.
Meteorologists warned that while the weather system is expected to intensify over the Atlantic Ocean, its harshest effects would mostly remain offshore.
This latest bout of winter weather has added strain to US power grids, especially in the Carolinas.
Duke Energy, an American electric power and natural gas provider based in North Carolina, urged customers to reduce electricity consumption during peak morning hours on Monday to help avoid temporary outages.
The media outlet also highlighted that power outages continued to affect parts of the South, where ice damage from a previous storm had toppled transmission lines. Nearly 178,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity across several states, according to outage tracking data.
Air travel disruptions persisted nationwide, with Charlotte Douglas International Airport reporting the largest number of flight cancellations.
