403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Prices Tumble After 10-Week Upward Trend
(MENAFN) Precious metal markets are experiencing a dramatic collapse Monday, with gold extending sharp losses that ended a 10-week bullish streak during Friday's trading session.
Gold tumbled to $4,535.8 per ounce as of 0700GMT, registering a 6.7% decline from Friday's close; the metal had already crashed approximately 11% during Friday's session.
The yellow metal's value had skyrocketed roughly 66% across the previous 12 months, though this gain represented a significant retreat from the approximately 90% surge recorded just last week before the current market rout commenced.
Silver prices mirrored the downturn, cratering by some 11.7% to reach $74.8 per ounce. The white metal's 12-month appreciation stood at 139%, substantially lower than the 255.6% gain documented last week.
The Federal Reserve's Wednesday decision to maintain interest rates at current levels provided support for the dollar's rebound from multi-year depths, though the currency teetered on the edge of posting its second straight weekly decline.
US President Donald Trump disclosed Friday his selection of former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh as his nominee for the upcoming Fed chair position.
Trump's announcement of Warsh as his choice eliminated market ambiguity and catalyzed the precipitous drop in precious metal valuations.
Gold tumbled to $4,535.8 per ounce as of 0700GMT, registering a 6.7% decline from Friday's close; the metal had already crashed approximately 11% during Friday's session.
The yellow metal's value had skyrocketed roughly 66% across the previous 12 months, though this gain represented a significant retreat from the approximately 90% surge recorded just last week before the current market rout commenced.
Silver prices mirrored the downturn, cratering by some 11.7% to reach $74.8 per ounce. The white metal's 12-month appreciation stood at 139%, substantially lower than the 255.6% gain documented last week.
The Federal Reserve's Wednesday decision to maintain interest rates at current levels provided support for the dollar's rebound from multi-year depths, though the currency teetered on the edge of posting its second straight weekly decline.
US President Donald Trump disclosed Friday his selection of former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh as his nominee for the upcoming Fed chair position.
Trump's announcement of Warsh as his choice eliminated market ambiguity and catalyzed the precipitous drop in precious metal valuations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment