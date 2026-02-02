403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme Completed: Transactions In Week 5
| Company announcement no. 5 2026
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
02 February 2026
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme completed: Transactions in week 5
Danske Bank's share buy-back programme of DKK 5 billion, which was announced on 7 February 2025 and scheduled to end on 30 January 2026 at the latest, has now been completed. Under the programme, 19,179,623 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approximately DKK 5 billion. Repurchased shares are expected to be cancelled subject to approval by the annual general meeting to be held on 26 March 2026.
The purpose of the share buy-back programme was to reduce the share capital of Danske Bank A/S. The programme was carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 5:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|18,806,029
|259.4702
|4,879,603,696
|26 January 2026
|75,000
|321.9120
|24,143,400
|27 January 2026
|60,000
|325.5879
|19,535,274
|28 January 2026
|58,000
|321.1908
|18,629,066
|29 January 2026
|120,000
|321.0099
|38,521,188
|30 January 2026
|60,594
|322.7716
|19,558,022
|Total accumulated over week 5
|373,594
|322.2401
|120,386,951
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|19,179,623
|260.6929
|4,999,990,647
|
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.297% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment
-
Danske Bank Company announcement UK Weekly SBB announcement
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment