Danske Bank share buy-back programme completed: Transactions in week 5

Danske Bank's share buy-back programme of DKK 5 billion, which was announced on 7 February 2025 and scheduled to end on 30 January 2026 at the latest, has now been completed. Under the programme, 19,179,623 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approximately DKK 5 billion. Repurchased shares are expected to be cancelled subject to approval by the annual general meeting to be held on 26 March 2026.

The purpose of the share buy-back programme was to reduce the share capital of Danske Bank A/S. The programme was carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 5:

