Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme Completed: Transactions In Week 5


2026-02-02 04:02:39
Company announcement no. 5 2026
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
02 February 2026
Page 1 of 1

Danske Bank share buy-back programme completed: Transactions in week 5
Danske Bank's share buy-back programme of DKK 5 billion, which was announced on 7 February 2025 and scheduled to end on 30 January 2026 at the latest, has now been completed. Under the programme, 19,179,623 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approximately DKK 5 billion. Repurchased shares are expected to be cancelled subject to approval by the annual general meeting to be held on 26 March 2026.
The purpose of the share buy-back programme was to reduce the share capital of Danske Bank A/S. The programme was carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 5:


Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 18,806,029 259.4702 4,879,603,696
26 January 2026 75,000 321.9120 24,143,400
27 January 2026 60,000 325.5879 19,535,274
28 January 2026 58,000 321.1908 18,629,066
29 January 2026 120,000 321.0099 38,521,188
30 January 2026 60,594 322.7716 19,558,022
Total accumulated over week 5 373,594 322.2401 120,386,951
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 19,179,623 260.6929 4,999,990,647



With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.297% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70


Attachment

  • Danske Bank Company announcement UK Weekly SBB announcement

