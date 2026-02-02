STARTRADER Unveils UAE National Team Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The ceremony marks the next chapter in a renewed partnership between the global broker and the Emirates Cricket Board

After being announced as the official sponsor of the UAE National Cricket Team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the ECB holds an event to reveal the official team jersey featuring the company's branding at Wikit, Emirates Golf Club.

The event, attended by 70+ management members from both sides, including STARTRADER executives, Emirates Cricket Board officials, players, and also media, marks the formal launch of the sponsorship ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7th. The jersey features the STARTRADER logo prominently displayed on the non-leading arm (right side).

The reveal functions as a continuation of the story the brand began the previous year, when it supported the team during the DP World Asia Cup. With the T20 World Cup days away, the timing reflects the shared philosophy that has led to this sponsorship.

The renewed partnership does reflect how the values of both organizations align. As highlighted throughout the earlier collaboration and the current one, the pillars on which one operates echo the other. Growth, the value that is strongly present in STARTRADER's rebranding,“Built on Trust. Driven by Growth,” is the goal that traders and players alike can achieve only when they have trust in the team/platforms, strategy, and the process itself.

The collaboration aligns with STARTRADER's stated values, including strength, ambition, and resilience. These qualities are relevant in both professional sport and financial markets, where participants are required to adapt to challenges and perform under pressure. The partnership reflects a shared emphasis on discipline and long-term performance rather than serving solely as a sponsorship arrangement.

Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER, commented:“The UAE Cricket Team is built on trust and driven by the growth of its performance and fanbase. This new design communicates to every team member and fan that we are proud and ready to compete at the ICC T20 in India, and against anyone who lines up against us, starting with Nepal on Tuesday, 3 February, in a warm-up match and beyond. This jersey says: GAME ON”









About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY. As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as our core principle.

Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

Contact

PR Manager

Janna Magabilen

STARTRADER

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: