Alec Monopoly Taps CYPFER To Protect His Artworks In A Digital Age

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CYPFER, a global authority in cybersecurity and incident response, is proud to announce its newest creative installment with internationally renowned contemporary street artist and cultural influencer, Alec Monopoly. Known for his vibrant, provocative artworks that merge finance, pop culture, and satire, Alec is now turning his attention toward an issue increasingly affecting the creative community: digital vulnerability.

“As an artist who operates in both the physical and digital space, I know how easy it is for our work, identity, and even reputation to be compromised,” says Alec Monopoly.“That's why I'm excited to work with CYPFER. This is about protecting art-not just the pieces, but the people behind them.”

Alec Monopoly's work has become a symbol of disruption and reinvention-making him an ideal voice for this movement. Together with CYPFER, they bring a global awareness on the cybersecurity challenges facing artists, collectors, digital creators, and entrepreneurs in the art world.

“Art has always challenged systems and inspired transformation. Alec Monopoly embodies that spirit, and we're thrilled to align with him on this initiative,” says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER.“Artists today are navigating the complexities of digital theft, identity breaches, and unauthorized reproductions. This is our way of helping the creative economy protect what it builds.”

This announcement signals a new direction for CYPFER as it continues expanding beyond enterprise and into cultural sectors. In a world where the boundaries between digital and physical are increasingly blurred, Alec Monopoly and CYPFER are uniting to champion a new kind of protection-one that safeguards the imagination and the integrity of modern creators.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber CertaintyTM. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber CertaintyTM for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER's core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Fast containment and full restoration to minimize downtime.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER's recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 200 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

