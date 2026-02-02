Sheikha Al Mayassa Unveils Expo Showcasing Afghan History, Culture

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), presents 'Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan', an exhibition exploring over 5,000 of Afghanistan's history, art, and culture.

On view until May 30 at MIA, the exhibition examines one of the world's most vibrant cultural legacies, highlighting Afghanistan's role in history as a crossroads of cultures, ideas, religions, and people.

The exhibition was officially unveiled by Qatar Museums Chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani yesterday, in the presence of Prince Aly Muhammad Aga Khan, MIA director Shaika Nasser al-Nassr, and AKTC general manager Luis Monreal.





'Empire of Light' features nearly 150 objects, offering a broad cultural and artistic overview of Afghanistan, from pre-Islamic times to the present day.

The exhibition also emphasises the importance of heritage conservation, as seen through large-scale wooden architectural models depicting major sites and monuments still populating the country's landscape.

Each architectural model was crafted at the AKTC Jangalak Vocational Training Centre in Kabul, showcasing the ongoing work of the organisation since 2002 in preserving and restoring the country's architectural and artistic heritage.

In a press statement, al-Nassr said:“In partnership with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, this exhibition will enable MIA to illuminate the extraordinary architectural, artistic, and cultural achievements of Afghanistan, while also showcasing the vital conservation work that preserves this heritage for future generations.





Shaika Nasser al-Nassr

Empire of Light is organised into five thematic and chronological sections that chart more than two millennia of the country's cultural evolution.

Afghanistan at the Crossroads of History traces the impact of early civilisations and Asian empires, showing how native communities and foreign armies left lasting imprints on the country's architectural, religious and artistic landscape.

The Eastern Frontier explores the rise of Islam in Afghanistan from the mid-7th century until the Mongol invasions, examining how the region adapted to the new faith under Islamic rule.

After Timur: Herat and the Rise of a New Artistic Vision focuses on the flowering of art, architecture and intellectual life under Timurid rule in Herat.

The Mughals and the Idea of Afghanistan considers the country's role in the formation of the Mughal dynasty, as the birthplace of its founder Babur and a formative influence on his son and successor, Humayun.

The Storms of History: Afghanistan in the Modern World addresses the nation's complex modern experience, from colonial interventions and internal power struggles to the emergence of a modern Afghan state.

“The shared scholarly expertise of Qatar Museums and the long-standing work of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture in heritage preservation have made possible this exhibition that presents 2,000 years of the cultural and architectural development and the remarkable craftsmanship of today's Afghanistan,” Monreal said.