Qatar University Book Fair Promotes Reading And Research

Book fair organised in collaboration with Ministry of Culture

The Third Qatar University (QU) Book Fair 2026 was launched yesterday.

It has been organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, with wide participation from local and international publishing houses and the attendance of university officials, academics, students, and the general public.

The fair reflects QU's continued commitment to supporting knowledge, promoting a culture of reading, and reinforcing scientific research as a cornerstone of its academic mission and community role, highlighting the university's position as a leading national academic institution that actively contributes to enriching the country's cultural and intellectual landscape.

It serves as an integrated knowledge platform bringing together local, regional, and international publishers and stakeholders in the publishing industry, supporting intellectual and scientific production, opening avenues for collaboration in authorship, translation, and academic publishing, and enhancing academic content in Arabic and other languages.

Director of QU Press, Sheikha Shaikha bint Ahmed al-Thani, stated that the press's participation in the third edition reflects the university's ongoing mission to support scientific research and strengthen the standing of rigorous academic knowledge, noting that this year's focus is on peer-reviewed academic books, given their central role in serving the academic and research community.

Sheikha Shaikha explained that academic books are not only scholarly references for students and faculty, but also a fundamental pillar in building critical thinking, advancing research, and enhancing the quality of knowledge production across disciplines. QU Press is committed to making these publications available through an open cultural platform for researchers and interested readers.

She further noted that the fair provides an important opportunity to highlight the value of peer-reviewed publications, raise students' awareness of the importance of relying on credible academic sources, and foster a culture of scientific research while emphasising the role of university publishing in knowledge dissemination and development.

Sheikha Shaikha confirmed that QU Press continuously works to advance its academic publications in line with the evolving needs of teaching and research, serving the scientific community locally and regionally.

Regular participation in the fair reflects the press's commitment to supporting cultural and scientific activity and contributing to building a generation aware of the value of academic books in comprehensive knowledge-based development.

The fair further featured 35 Qatari publishing houses out of 45 participating publishers, reflecting the strong local presence of the cultural sector. Participation expanded compared to the previous edition with the inclusion of several international publishing houses, enabling the exchange of expertise and perspectives on publishing and the importance of peer-reviewed academic works.

The fair is accompanied by a cultural and knowledge-based programme, including panel discussions and specialised activities, reflecting the University's mission to support science and knowledge, reinforce its role as a scientific and intellectual institution locally and internationally, and strengthen its engagement with the community.