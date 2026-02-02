Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Station Invites Public Into Artists' Studios


2026-02-02 04:01:53
Fire Station has announced it will open its doors for the public to experience Open Studios on February 5, 2026.

The one-day immersive event will take place from 12pm-8pm, at the iconic Fire Station building.

Coinciding with Art Basel Qatar, this annual event offers the public a rare, behind-the-scenes look into the working spaces of artists participating in the Artist Intensive Study Program (AISP).

Commenting on the event, Wael Shawky, artistic director of Fire Station said:“Open Studios offers a moment of closeness between artists and the public, an opportunity to encounter ideas in formation and experience creativity as a living, evolving process”.

Shawky added that visitors can wander through the studios and engage directly with 23 AISP artists, gaining firsthand insight into works-in-progress across various practices and disciplines.

Designed as an open and informal encounter, Open Studios reflects Fire Station's commitment to nurturing artistic development, fostering dialogue, and bringing the public closer to the creative process.

This event is open to all and requires no prior registration.

Gulf Times

