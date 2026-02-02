Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oil Prices Drop Over 5% As Geopolitical Risks Ease

2026-02-02 04:01:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: Oil prices fell by more than 5% on Sunday, pressured by easing geopolitical tensions that dampened market sentiment.

Brent crude futures declined by $3.30, or 4.8%, to $66.02 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.23, or 5%, to $61.98 per barrel.

Both benchmarks retreated sharply from multi-month highs, as concerns over potential supply disruptions eased amid signs of reduced geopolitical risk.

The Peninsula

