Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Algerian Prime Minister

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Monday from HE Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Sifi Ghrieb.

During the call, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to the latest regional developments and issues of mutual concern.

They also stressed the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region through dialogue and peaceful means, with the aim of consolidating regional security and stability.

