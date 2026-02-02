Afghanistan, Scotland To Meet In Warm-Up Match Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are all set to take on Scotland in its first warm-up match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup today (Monday) at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, India.

The match would commence at 2:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

The national squad will play its second practice match on February 4 at the same venue.

The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to kick off on February 7, with Pakistan taking on Netherland in the opening match in Colombo.

Afghanistan will open their campaign in the mega event against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

kk