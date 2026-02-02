8 Islamic Countries Condemn Israel's Repeated Ceasefire Violations In Gaza

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Eight Islamic countries have strongly condemned Israel's repeated violations of the Gaza ceasefire.

In a joint statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the foreign ministers of Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia denounced Israel's ongoing breaches of the ceasefire, which have led to the killing and injury of more than a thousand Palestinians.

The statement warned that these actions threaten to escalate tensions and undermine efforts to consolidate calm and restore stability, at a time when regional and international actors were collectively working to advance the second phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan and to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.

The foreign ministers said the repeated violations pose a direct threat to the political process and obstruct ongoing efforts to create suitable conditions for a transition to a more stable phase in the Gaza Strip, both in security and humanitarian terms.

They stressed the need for full commitment by all parties to ensure the success of the second phase of President Trump's peace plan.

Reports indicate that Israel has violated the ceasefire multiple times since it came into force, resulting in the deaths of more than a thousand Palestinians.

At least 31 Palestinians, including six children, were killed on Saturday in Israeli strikes that targeted homes, tents and a police station in Gaza.

Following the attacks, Hamas said Israel had violated the ceasefire.

kk/sa