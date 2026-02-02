Afghanistan May Resume Active Role In SCO: Diplomat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Ambassador to Russia, Gul Hassan, has stated that Afghanistan is currently an observer state in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and that Kabul is considering resuming active participation in its activities.

In an interview with TASS news agency, he said:“Yes, Afghanistan is an observer state in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and, in accordance with this status, participates in its meetings.”

When asked whether Afghanistan is considering resuming cooperation with the SCO, the ambassador responded affirmatively. According to him, thanks to the efforts of Moscow and Beijing, most of the organization's member states“have come to the conclusion that it would be viable to restore Afghanistan's active participation in the SCO's work.”

“We also count on Afghanistan's participation in the organization's upcoming meetings,” he added.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an international alliance established in 2001 among several Asian countries with the aim of strengthening security, economic and cultural cooperation.

China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are full members of the organization, while other countries participate as observers or dialogue partners.

sa