403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Senior Israeli General Goes on Secret Trip to Pentagon
(MENAFN) A senior Israeli military delegation led by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir made a secret visit to Washington over the weekend amid growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and an increasing US military presence in the region.
According to Israeli and US media, Zamir met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and other senior US defense officials at the Pentagon to share sensitive intelligence, discuss military options against Iran, and influence ongoing diplomatic contacts between the Trump administration and Tehran.
The visit comes as Israel worries that US President Donald Trump might strike a deal with Iran focused mainly on halting uranium enrichment while leaving Tehran’s ballistic missile program largely intact and without authorizing military action.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz later met with Zamir in Tel Aviv to review the military’s operational readiness “for any possible scenario,” according to Katz’s office.
The United States has increased its naval and air defense presence in the Middle East, deploying the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, additional guided-missile destroyers, and advanced air defense systems, which Trump described as a “massive and beautiful armada.”
Israeli reports indicate that even senior officials in both countries remain uncertain whether Trump will authorize military action. Publicly, Trump has emphasized a preference for diplomacy while warning Tehran that “time is running out” and that any future strike would be harsher than last summer’s US-Israeli operations.
While Israel has avoided publicly pressuring Washington toward war, officials have privately warned that inaction after repeated threats could be perceived as “weakness” by Iran. At the same time, they acknowledge that a US strike on Iran could provoke retaliation against Israel and potentially escalate into a broader regional conflict.
According to Israeli and US media, Zamir met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and other senior US defense officials at the Pentagon to share sensitive intelligence, discuss military options against Iran, and influence ongoing diplomatic contacts between the Trump administration and Tehran.
The visit comes as Israel worries that US President Donald Trump might strike a deal with Iran focused mainly on halting uranium enrichment while leaving Tehran’s ballistic missile program largely intact and without authorizing military action.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz later met with Zamir in Tel Aviv to review the military’s operational readiness “for any possible scenario,” according to Katz’s office.
The United States has increased its naval and air defense presence in the Middle East, deploying the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, additional guided-missile destroyers, and advanced air defense systems, which Trump described as a “massive and beautiful armada.”
Israeli reports indicate that even senior officials in both countries remain uncertain whether Trump will authorize military action. Publicly, Trump has emphasized a preference for diplomacy while warning Tehran that “time is running out” and that any future strike would be harsher than last summer’s US-Israeli operations.
While Israel has avoided publicly pressuring Washington toward war, officials have privately warned that inaction after repeated threats could be perceived as “weakness” by Iran. At the same time, they acknowledge that a US strike on Iran could provoke retaliation against Israel and potentially escalate into a broader regional conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment