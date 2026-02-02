403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-UK Lord Resigns from Labour Party Over Ties with Epstein Links
(MENAFN) Former British ambassador to the US, Lord Peter Mandelson, has resigned from the Labour Party following renewed scrutiny of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Mandelson, who was dismissed from his Washington post last year after revelations about a ten-page “love” letter to Epstein, announced on Sunday that he was stepping down from party membership to avoid causing “further embarrassment.”
In a letter to Labour’s general secretary Hollie Ridley, Mandelson denied any wrongdoing and called claims that Epstein made financial payments to him more than 20 years ago “false,” citing a lack of records or recollection. He also reiterated an apology to Epstein’s victims, saying their voices “should have been heard long before now.”
The US Department of Justice released a new batch of documents on Friday, including bank statements showing three separate payments of $25,000 from Epstein’s JP Morgan accounts to accounts linked to Mandelson between 2003 and 2004. The files also contained emails and redacted photographs involving Mandelson, including images of him standing beside an unidentified woman. Mandelson said he could not recall the circumstances of the photos. The Justice Department emphasized that being named in the files does not automatically indicate criminal wrongdoing.
Mandelson, who was dismissed from his Washington post last year after revelations about a ten-page “love” letter to Epstein, announced on Sunday that he was stepping down from party membership to avoid causing “further embarrassment.”
In a letter to Labour’s general secretary Hollie Ridley, Mandelson denied any wrongdoing and called claims that Epstein made financial payments to him more than 20 years ago “false,” citing a lack of records or recollection. He also reiterated an apology to Epstein’s victims, saying their voices “should have been heard long before now.”
The US Department of Justice released a new batch of documents on Friday, including bank statements showing three separate payments of $25,000 from Epstein’s JP Morgan accounts to accounts linked to Mandelson between 2003 and 2004. The files also contained emails and redacted photographs involving Mandelson, including images of him standing beside an unidentified woman. Mandelson said he could not recall the circumstances of the photos. The Justice Department emphasized that being named in the files does not automatically indicate criminal wrongdoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment