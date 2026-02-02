403
Pro Basketballer Launches Teen Workshop Series at Dubai’s Aviation Training Hub
(MENAFN- The PR Company) Teen Thrive combines aviation simulation challenges with elite mindset coaching to build real-world resilience.
Dubai-based professional basketball player and mental performance coach Jazz Ferguson has launched Teen Thrive in collaboration with corporate training specialists, Ultimate Value Consultancy.
Aimed at young people between 11-17, the unique workshop series responds to the growing academic, social, and emotional pressures facing today’s teenagers. While many workshops talk about resilience, Teen Thrive offers the opportunity to put these skills into practice.
The full-day workshop takes place at the Dynamics Advanced Training Centre, close to Al Maktoum International Airport, and begins with a unique aviation experience inside a wide body full-motion cabin simulator capable of emulating normal and abnormal flights. Here, participants encounter a series of carefully designed challenges that require teamwork, communication, decision-making, emotional control, and leadership.
Following the simulation, they take part in a structured debrief led by aviation experts. This reflection session helps teenagers analyse their decisions, recognise strengths and areas for improvement, understand how behaviour influences outcomes, and connect these lessons to everyday contexts such as school, sport, home and social situations.
The day ends with an energetic three-hour coaching and discussion session led by Jazz Ferguson. Drawing on his experience as a professional athlete, Jazz focuses on developing an athlete’s mindset and exploring how teenagers can apply principles, such as communication, resilience, confidence, and accountability to their daily lives. This session is highly interactive and designed to inspire teenagers through movement, storytelling, challenges, and engaging learning activities.
Commenting on the concept, Jazz Ferguson, Founder of Reps with Jazz, said: “Teenagers don’t build confidence by being told what to do, they grow by being put in situations where they have to think, communicate and adapt at their own pace. Teen Thrive gives them a safe and challenging environment to experience pressure, make decisions, learn from mistakes and realise they’re capable of far more than they think.”
Wessam Elkhouly, Executive Director at the Ultimate Value Consultancy, added: “With over 20 years of corporate experience, I have seen how the right mindset drives performance and how the wrong one, or being purely reactive, limits both individuals and organisations. As a mother of two teenage girls, I also recognise that education and resources alone are not enough to prepare young people for today’s fast changing world. True empowerment comes from shaping an agile, resilient, and mentally strong mindset that enables them to adapt, lead, and thrive under pressure.”
The inaugural Teen Thrive workshop will take place on Saturday, 14th February, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Parents are welcome to attend.
