403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Sovereign Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Stable
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 30 January 2026
Rating Action
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) of Kuwait at ‘A+’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR at ‘A1’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Stable.
Rating Rationale
The ratings are supported by very strong external finances, including very high current account surpluses, the substantial financial assets of the Future Generations Fund (FGF), and strong external debt capacity. The ratings also take into account the country’s large hydrocarbon reserves, very high GDP per capita, very low level of central government debt, and resilient banking sector.
The ratings continue to be constrained by the country’s heavy reliance on hydrocarbons, high geopolitical risk factors, and weak budget structure including limited revenue diversification and very high expenditure rigidity. The ratings are also constrained by the slow pace of reforms and moderately weak institutional strength, including limited accountability and checks on the public sector, as well as limited policy transparency.
Kuwait’s external finances are very strong, with persistent current account surpluses reflected in a large net external creditor position. The current account surplus is expected to have declined to a still very high 26.5% of GDP in 2025, from 29.1% in 2024, owing to the impact of declining hydrocarbon prices and increasing imports, and is projected to average 23.7% of GDP in 2026-27, assuming an average oil price of USD60/barrel. Gross external debt is expected to have remained low at 61.2% of current account receipts in 2025 and is comfortably exceeded by external assets. Although the actual level of external assets at the FGF – which is managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) – is uncertain as public disclosure is prohibited by law, the latest estimates exceed USD1,002bn (equivalent to around 6.4 times the country’s GDP in 2025), with liquid assets at around 50% of GDP.
International liquidity is very high. Official reserves, which are additional to the foreign assets held by the KIA, stood at USD40.8bn in December 2025 (USD44.8bn in December 2024) and are expected to provide very high coverage of imports (7.5 months), M2 money supply (29.3%) and short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis (350.2%) in 2026.
The public finances are strong overall, with weaknesses in the central government budget offset by very low debt, low gross financing needs, and the level of government financial assets. The central government budget deficit is expected to widen to 8.7% of GDP in FY26 (which ends in March 2026), from 2.2% in FY25, and is projected to remain relatively high further ahead due to lower expected oil revenue and higher spending. The budget structure remains weak (for the rating level), reflecting high dependence on hydrocarbon revenues (almost 89% of total revenue in H1 FY25) and a rigid spending structure. Salaries and subsidies accounted for around 82% of total expenditure in H1 FY25, and the public sector wage bill is likely to remain high given that nearly 80% of nationals are employed by the state.
Gross financing needs nevertheless remain low (albeit increasing) due to the very low level of government debt (12.7% of GDP in FY26), while liquidity risks are mitigated by the liquid financial assets of the General Reserve Fund (GRF) – the government’s treasury account and stabilisation fund. Budget financing flexibility has also improved following the passage of the Public Debt and Liquidity Law in March 2025. The law re-establishes the government’s ability to issue debt and raises the sovereign borrowing ceiling to around 60% of GDP. As a result, the government returned to international capital markets in October 2025 – the first time since 2017 – issuing a three-tranche eurobond totalling USD11.25bn (7.1% of GDP).
The general government budget position is very strong, with an estimated surplus of 26.8% of GDP in FY25. The strength of the general government largely reflects the investment income of KIA. However, this income is not shared with or available to the central government. Consequently, much greater fiscal consolidation and non-oil revenue mobilisation efforts are needed to support long-term fiscal sustainability at the central government level, as well as to safeguard intergenerational equity.
Economic growth performance is relatively weak. Real GDP is projected to have grown by 2.6% in 2025, compared to a contraction of 2.6% in 2024, due to the partial easing of OPEC+ production cuts and a moderate pick-up in non-oil activity. Growth is expected to strengthen further to an average of 3.1% in 2026-27, supported by higher oil output and increased public investment following the passage of the debt law. Preliminary 2025 data show that, despite the return to growth, economic performance remains slightly below potential, constrained by structural rigidities and limited non-oil diversification.
The short- to medium-term growth outlook remains subject to uncertainties stemming from high geopolitical risk factors and the possibility of slower-than-projected growth in main trade partners, specifically China and India. Kuwait's economic outlook is also exposed to broader macroeconomic and policy risks. These include potential shifts in global tariff regimes, rising protectionist measures, and structural disruptions to supply chains. Notwithstanding the above, GDP per capita is very high at USD31,682 in 2025, and is considered a supporting factor for the ratings.
The oil sector remains the principal contributor to Kuwait's economy. According to the Central Statistics Bureau, the oil sector (excluding refining) accounted for 47.9% of Kuwait's real GDP in 2024. The authorities have recently announced investments of around USD50bn to increase its oil production capacity to more than 3 million barrels/day by 2030 and to 4 million barrels/day by 2040. While this is projected to boost hydrocarbon production and consequently overall real GDP growth in the medium to long term, it leaves the economy vulnerable to shifts in global demand for, and the price of, hydrocarbons.
CI notes that there has been a modest acceleration in the pace of reform implementation under the Third National Development Plan (2024-29) and Kuwait Vision 2035. However, progress remains insufficient to diversify the economy or meaningfully alter the structure of the budget. Kuwait lags behind most regional peers in introducing key fiscal reforms, including VAT, corporate tax enhancement and greater private-sector participation. Moreover, previous reform announcements have frequently lacked follow-through, underscoring doubts around implementation capacity.
Banking sector strength remains moderate with good asset quality and profitability, as well as comfortable liquidity and sound capitalisation despite concentrations in both funding and lending. The average capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.1% as of September 2025, while the ratio of NPLs to gross loans remained unchanged at a low 1.6%, with provision coverage of 239.3%. That said, credit risk remains a concern due to banks’ exposure to the real estate sector, which accounted for 20.8% of total loans for the resident private sector in November 2025. There are also significant concentration issues in terms of customer deposit funding – especially with regards to public-sector deposits, including government deposits, which stood at around 21.9% of total deposits (23.2% of GDP) in November 2025.
In common with other GCC countries, Kuwait remains exposed to high geopolitical risks stemming from the continued tension between the US and Iran. A renewed military escalation between the US and Iran or between Israel and Iran could lead to a disruption of capital inflows, as well as oil and gas exports.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The outlook balances the government’s low debt and strong external balances against risks stemming from the slow pace of reform implementation and the high dependence on hydrocarbons.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The ratings could be upgraded over the next 12 months if the government accelerates the pace of reforms that tackle fiscal and economic vulnerabilities, including the dependence on hydrocarbons.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The ratings could be lowered in the next 12 months if the public and external finances deteriorate significantly (for example, due to a prolonged decline in hydrocarbon prices) and/or in the event of a significant increase in geopolitical risk factors, leading to a prolonged disruption of oil production and trade in the Arabian Gulf.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst, E-mail: ...
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology, dated September 2018. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1996. The ratings were last updated in August 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Rating Action
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) of Kuwait at ‘A+’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR at ‘A1’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Stable.
Rating Rationale
The ratings are supported by very strong external finances, including very high current account surpluses, the substantial financial assets of the Future Generations Fund (FGF), and strong external debt capacity. The ratings also take into account the country’s large hydrocarbon reserves, very high GDP per capita, very low level of central government debt, and resilient banking sector.
The ratings continue to be constrained by the country’s heavy reliance on hydrocarbons, high geopolitical risk factors, and weak budget structure including limited revenue diversification and very high expenditure rigidity. The ratings are also constrained by the slow pace of reforms and moderately weak institutional strength, including limited accountability and checks on the public sector, as well as limited policy transparency.
Kuwait’s external finances are very strong, with persistent current account surpluses reflected in a large net external creditor position. The current account surplus is expected to have declined to a still very high 26.5% of GDP in 2025, from 29.1% in 2024, owing to the impact of declining hydrocarbon prices and increasing imports, and is projected to average 23.7% of GDP in 2026-27, assuming an average oil price of USD60/barrel. Gross external debt is expected to have remained low at 61.2% of current account receipts in 2025 and is comfortably exceeded by external assets. Although the actual level of external assets at the FGF – which is managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) – is uncertain as public disclosure is prohibited by law, the latest estimates exceed USD1,002bn (equivalent to around 6.4 times the country’s GDP in 2025), with liquid assets at around 50% of GDP.
International liquidity is very high. Official reserves, which are additional to the foreign assets held by the KIA, stood at USD40.8bn in December 2025 (USD44.8bn in December 2024) and are expected to provide very high coverage of imports (7.5 months), M2 money supply (29.3%) and short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis (350.2%) in 2026.
The public finances are strong overall, with weaknesses in the central government budget offset by very low debt, low gross financing needs, and the level of government financial assets. The central government budget deficit is expected to widen to 8.7% of GDP in FY26 (which ends in March 2026), from 2.2% in FY25, and is projected to remain relatively high further ahead due to lower expected oil revenue and higher spending. The budget structure remains weak (for the rating level), reflecting high dependence on hydrocarbon revenues (almost 89% of total revenue in H1 FY25) and a rigid spending structure. Salaries and subsidies accounted for around 82% of total expenditure in H1 FY25, and the public sector wage bill is likely to remain high given that nearly 80% of nationals are employed by the state.
Gross financing needs nevertheless remain low (albeit increasing) due to the very low level of government debt (12.7% of GDP in FY26), while liquidity risks are mitigated by the liquid financial assets of the General Reserve Fund (GRF) – the government’s treasury account and stabilisation fund. Budget financing flexibility has also improved following the passage of the Public Debt and Liquidity Law in March 2025. The law re-establishes the government’s ability to issue debt and raises the sovereign borrowing ceiling to around 60% of GDP. As a result, the government returned to international capital markets in October 2025 – the first time since 2017 – issuing a three-tranche eurobond totalling USD11.25bn (7.1% of GDP).
The general government budget position is very strong, with an estimated surplus of 26.8% of GDP in FY25. The strength of the general government largely reflects the investment income of KIA. However, this income is not shared with or available to the central government. Consequently, much greater fiscal consolidation and non-oil revenue mobilisation efforts are needed to support long-term fiscal sustainability at the central government level, as well as to safeguard intergenerational equity.
Economic growth performance is relatively weak. Real GDP is projected to have grown by 2.6% in 2025, compared to a contraction of 2.6% in 2024, due to the partial easing of OPEC+ production cuts and a moderate pick-up in non-oil activity. Growth is expected to strengthen further to an average of 3.1% in 2026-27, supported by higher oil output and increased public investment following the passage of the debt law. Preliminary 2025 data show that, despite the return to growth, economic performance remains slightly below potential, constrained by structural rigidities and limited non-oil diversification.
The short- to medium-term growth outlook remains subject to uncertainties stemming from high geopolitical risk factors and the possibility of slower-than-projected growth in main trade partners, specifically China and India. Kuwait's economic outlook is also exposed to broader macroeconomic and policy risks. These include potential shifts in global tariff regimes, rising protectionist measures, and structural disruptions to supply chains. Notwithstanding the above, GDP per capita is very high at USD31,682 in 2025, and is considered a supporting factor for the ratings.
The oil sector remains the principal contributor to Kuwait's economy. According to the Central Statistics Bureau, the oil sector (excluding refining) accounted for 47.9% of Kuwait's real GDP in 2024. The authorities have recently announced investments of around USD50bn to increase its oil production capacity to more than 3 million barrels/day by 2030 and to 4 million barrels/day by 2040. While this is projected to boost hydrocarbon production and consequently overall real GDP growth in the medium to long term, it leaves the economy vulnerable to shifts in global demand for, and the price of, hydrocarbons.
CI notes that there has been a modest acceleration in the pace of reform implementation under the Third National Development Plan (2024-29) and Kuwait Vision 2035. However, progress remains insufficient to diversify the economy or meaningfully alter the structure of the budget. Kuwait lags behind most regional peers in introducing key fiscal reforms, including VAT, corporate tax enhancement and greater private-sector participation. Moreover, previous reform announcements have frequently lacked follow-through, underscoring doubts around implementation capacity.
Banking sector strength remains moderate with good asset quality and profitability, as well as comfortable liquidity and sound capitalisation despite concentrations in both funding and lending. The average capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.1% as of September 2025, while the ratio of NPLs to gross loans remained unchanged at a low 1.6%, with provision coverage of 239.3%. That said, credit risk remains a concern due to banks’ exposure to the real estate sector, which accounted for 20.8% of total loans for the resident private sector in November 2025. There are also significant concentration issues in terms of customer deposit funding – especially with regards to public-sector deposits, including government deposits, which stood at around 21.9% of total deposits (23.2% of GDP) in November 2025.
In common with other GCC countries, Kuwait remains exposed to high geopolitical risks stemming from the continued tension between the US and Iran. A renewed military escalation between the US and Iran or between Israel and Iran could lead to a disruption of capital inflows, as well as oil and gas exports.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The outlook balances the government’s low debt and strong external balances against risks stemming from the slow pace of reform implementation and the high dependence on hydrocarbons.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The ratings could be upgraded over the next 12 months if the government accelerates the pace of reforms that tackle fiscal and economic vulnerabilities, including the dependence on hydrocarbons.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The ratings could be lowered in the next 12 months if the public and external finances deteriorate significantly (for example, due to a prolonged decline in hydrocarbon prices) and/or in the event of a significant increase in geopolitical risk factors, leading to a prolonged disruption of oil production and trade in the Arabian Gulf.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst, E-mail: ...
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology, dated September 2018. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1996. The ratings were last updated in August 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment