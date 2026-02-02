Carbon Accounting Software Market Size To Surpass USD 191.21 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. carbon accounting software market was valued at about USD 8.10 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 63.40 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of around 23.1% from 2026–2035. Growth is driven by stricter carbon disclosure regulations, stronger corporate commitments to net-zero emissions, and wider adoption of ESG reporting frameworks. Austin, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Accounting Software Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Carbon Accounting Software Market was valued at USD 24.32 billion in 2025 and will reach USD 191.21 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period 2035.” Rising Consumer Preference for Eco-friendly Brands Augment Market Expansion Globally The growing demand for eco-friendly products and the stress this puts on businesses are also driving companies toward carbon accounting software. More and more people are thinking about sustainability when they buy things, therefore companies are under pressure to show that they care about the environment. That's made businesses more likely to utilize carbon tracking and reporting technologies to indicate how they're striving to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and lower their carbon profile. Carbon accounting software lets a business measure the emissions from its operations and supply chains, which means it can be honest about its claims of being environmentally friendly. Get a Sample Report of Carbon Accounting Software Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Climate Vault - (Carbon Offsetting, Climate Risk Assessment)

Carbon Tracker - (Carbon Disclosure, Climate Risk Analysis)

Persefoni - (Carbon Accounting, Climate Risk Management)

Climate Neutral Group - (Carbon Footprint Calculation, Carbon Offset Solutions)

Watershed - (Carbon Accounting, Climate Risk Management)

Climate Analytics - (Climate Risk Assessment, Climate Change Modeling)

Climate Action Tracker - (Climate Policy Tracking, Climate Target Analysis)

Coolset - (Carbon Footprint Calculation, Carbon Reduction Strategies)

Normative - (Carbon Footprint Calculation, Carbon Reduction Strategies)

Plan A - (Carbon Footprint Calculation, Carbon Reduction Strategies)

Emitwise - (Carbon Footprint Calculation, Carbon Reduction Strategies)

Sinai Technologies - (Carbon Accounting, Climate Risk Management)

Vaayu - (Carbon Footprint Calculation, Carbon Reduction Strategies)

Greenly - (Carbon Footprint Calculation, Carbon Offset Solutions)

Sustain Life - (Carbon Footprint Calculation, Carbon Reduction Strategies)

Pledge - (Carbon Footprint Calculation, Carbon Offset Solutions)

Sphera - (Carbon Accounting, Sustainability Management)

Intelex Technologies - (Carbon Accounting, Environmental Management)

Net0 - (Carbon Footprint Calculation, Carbon Reduction Strategies) Evalue8 Sustainability - (Carbon Footprint Calculation, Carbon Reduction Strategies) Carbon Accounting Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 24.32 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 191.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.9 % From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise)

. By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

. By Industry (Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Construction & Infrastructure, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, and Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Carbon Accounting Software Market Report (20% Discount) @

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment

In 2025, the cloud segment dominated the market, capturing over 73.5% of global revenue. Cloud-based carbon accounting software let organizations use these kinds of features from anywhere, which lets them keep an eye on and control emissions in real time at diverse sites. The on-premises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2026-2035 as companies with high data-security requirements frequently need local software to maintain full control over their sensitive carbon emissions data.

By Enterprise Size

The large enterprises segment dominated the market and represented over 53.2% of market revenue in 2025 as many large companies have multiple businesses and locations across regions. The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to experience significant growth at a CAGR during the forecast period 2026-2035 as environmental legislation is getting stricter, SMEs are starting to adopt carbon accounting tools to be compliant and reduce their sustainability profiles.

By End-Use

In 2025, the energy and utilities segment generated the largest revenue share in the carbon accounting software market as energy and utilities businesses are among the largest contributors of greenhouse gases. The transportation & logistics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2026-2035 due to tighter environmental regulations and carbon reduction commitments by governments globally.

Regional Insights:

North America had the biggest portion of the market in 2025, bringing in 39.3% of the money. The governments of both the U.S. and Canada have made it mandatory for companies to record their greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, a lot of businesses in different fields are employing carbon accounting software.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific carbon accounting software market is expected to rise quickly. The market is growing as more and more firms need carbon accounting software to keep up with changing environmental rules and norms, like those in China, India, and Japan.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Carbon Accounting Software Market? Submit your inquiry here @

Recent Developments:



In May 2024, Engie, a French multinational utility company, partnered with a sustainability software provider to implement a cloud-based carbon accounting platform across its operations. This signifies a growing trend of large corporations adopting advanced carbon accounting solutions. In April 2024, Schneider Electric launched a new carbon accounting software solution specifically designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This development indicates an expansion of the market to cater to the needs of a wider range of companies.

Exclusive Sections of the Carbon Accounting Software Market Report (The USPs):



CARBON CALCULATION ACCURACY & SYSTEM RELIABILITY – helps you assess the precision of Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions calculations along with system uptime, ensuring dependable reporting for regulatory and internal decision-making.

DATA PROCESSING & SCALABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate software performance based on daily data processing capacity, enabling you to identify platforms suitable for large, multi-site organizations.

DATA COMPLIANCE & REPORTING READINESS – helps you understand how widely carbon accounting tools align with GHG Protocol, ISO 14064, and CDP standards, supporting audit-ready and compliant sustainability reporting.

AUTOMATION & INTEGRATION EFFICIENCY – helps you measure the extent of automated data entry and average integration timelines with ERP, SCM, and finance systems, reducing manual workload and deployment time. COST, ROI & ECONOMIC IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you benchmark software licensing costs, implementation expenses, ROI timelines, and efficiency-driven cost savings to support investment and procurement decisions.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)