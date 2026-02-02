EZVIZ Breaks New Ground In Outdoor Security With The 4G & Wi-Fi Battery Camera Family, Addressing Everyday Challenges While Inspiring New Scenarios From Homes To Wilderness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ, recognized for reshaping the smart security landscape with its pioneering technologies, reinvents a familiar favorite with the debut of its 4G & Wi-Fi battery camera family. By weaving dual 4G & Wi-Fi flexibility with refined video intelligence and continuous monitoring through upgraded Always-On Video technology, the series not only captures activity with unprecedented clarity but does so in a manner that respects both technological advancement and human experience.

Built on flexible connectivity, dependable performance, and all-weather endurance, the EZVIZ 4G & Wi-Fi Battery Camera Family comes in three complementary lines. The Lite Series delivers straightforward, everyday protection; the 4K Pro Series offers ultra-clear 4K detail and continuous monitoring for demanding outdoor conditions; and the Dual-Lens Series tops the lineup with co-acted twin lenses and multi-angle views for the most complete coverage and all-day clarity.

“Outdoor security shouldn't stop where Wi-Fi ends,” said Byron Fang, Product Director of EZVIZ's Smart Home Camera R&D Department.“Our upgraded 4G family is built for the real world-stronger connectivity, longer-lasting power, and reliable recording. Wherever you need coverage-home, farm, or off-grid-you can count on it.”

Most smart home cameras force an unnecessary tradeoff: Wi-Fi–only devices struggle at the edges of a property, while 4G-only cameras can falter in low-signal areas and rack up mobile data costs. That means missed alerts, recording gaps, and reduced coverage. EZVIZ's new product family overcomes these challenges through automatic switching between Wi-Fi and 4G, ensuring continuous operation and timely alerts. By prioritizing available Wi-Fi to optimize efficiency and leveraging 4G where needed to preserve coverage, these cameras offer unmatched installation flexibility. The result is a flexible, resilient network of 4G cameras, enabling dependable monitoring anywhere.

Battery-powered cameras often leave people choosing between staying protected and preserving power-too many motion alerts drain the battery, while nonstop recording clogs storage and buries users in useless clips. EZVIZ solves this with upgraded AOV and AI-powered detection: it records in high resolution only when meaningful activity is detected, and can distinguish between people, pets, and 20+ wildlife species to send accurate alerts at the right time. Paired with a large-capacity battery and optional solar panel, it delivers dependable, low-maintenance outdoor monitoring from home to wildlife areas.

Charlene Li ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN02022026004107003653ID1110681448