'Border 2' Actress Medha Rana Reflects On The Changes She Has Noticed In Herself Since 2022

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Medha Rana, who has successfully cemented her position in the entertainment industry with her recent release "Border 2", reflected on the changes she has noticed in herself since 2022.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Medha shared that in the last 3 years, she has become a more confident person who is also more accepting of herself. She added that earlier, she used to be surrounded by self-doubt and was even unsure about being a part of the industry.

She was asked, "From 2022 till now, what has been Medha Rana's biggest personal change?"

To this, Medha told IANS, "I think acceptance and confidence. When I first came here and started working, it was not very easy for me in the beginning. I used to indulge in a lot of self-doubt as well, and was not even sure if this industry is suited for me or not. So, it took me a lot of time to understand certain things."

However, ever since she became a part of "Border 2" and saw the audience response to the war drama, she has become more confident in herself and her skills.

"But now I think after the experience and response for Border 2, the biggest change I notice in myself is that I feel more confident about myself, my skills. I think that is the biggest growth that I have faced," she went on to add.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T‐Series Films and J.P. Films, the primary cast of the project includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

We also see Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles, along with others.

Medha has been paired opposite Varun in the project made under the direction of Anurag Singh.