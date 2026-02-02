Kerala Assembly Uproar: Opposition Boycotts Session Over Parole Issue

Opposition MPs from Kerala protested against the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Monday, calling it an 'anti-Kerala Budget'.

Opposition Boycotts Kerala Assembly Session

Meanwhile, there was also uproar in the Kerala Legislative Assembly after the Speaker allegedly rejected the Opposition's notice demanding a discussion on their allegations that the state government is violating the provisions of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act. This drew criticism from Congress leaders in the Opposition, who, along with Congress MLA & Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, boycotted the Kerala Legislative Assembly session.

Opposition Alleges Illegal Parole for Criminals

Speaking to the media following the boycott, Congress MLA & LoP VD Satheesan accused the state government of giving parole to criminals. "Today we boycotted the Assembly. We were trying to bring to light a matter that the government is violating the provisions of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act. The government is giving parole to criminals, to CPI-M leaders in jail on murder cases... To protect the political interests of the government, the Speaker rejected our notice...," the LoP said.

This comes after the Assembly Speaker, AN Shamseer, rejected UDF MLA KK Rema's adjournment notice. Rema submitted a notice in the Kerala Legislative Assembly seeking leave to move an adjournment motion under Rule 50, calling for a discussion by suspending the House proceedings. In her notice, Rema raised concerns over alleged irregularities in granting parole to CPM convicts sentenced to 20 years in the Payyannur steel bomb attack case. The notice also referred to findings that certain police officials had accepted bribes to grant parole to accused in political murder cases, triggering widespread public concern over the state's law-and-order situation.

Speaker AN Shamseer rejected the notice, stating that the issue did not have urgent public importance. He added that if required, the MLA could raise the matter as a submission. Leader of the Opposition VD Satheeshan questioned the Speaker's decision, asking under which provision the notice was rejected. He said criminals were coming out onto the streets and creating unrest, describing it as a serious issue. Satheeshan also asked whether matters inconvenient to the government would no longer be discussed in the Assembly and questioned the purpose of convening the House if such issues were not considered urgent.

Government, Speaker Refute Allegations

Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh countered the opposition's allegations, stating that parole is routinely granted to prisoners and that the last parole was allowed on January 8, 2026. He pointed out that the Assembly had met four or five times since then and said that if the issue had genuine urgency, a notice could have been given earlier. Rajesh accused the opposition of lacking issues and said the government had no objection to the matter being raised as a submission.

Opposition members later came down to the floor of the House holding placards and banners, leading to sustained uproar in the Assembly. Rajesh further alleged that the opposition had arrived with banners prepared in advance, despite knowing the issue could not be discussed. He accused them of adopting a stance that indirectly helped the BJP at a time when the Centre's alleged neglect of Kerala in the Union Budget was a major subject of debate.

Speaker AN Shamseer also said that the Leader of the Opposition was aware that the adjournment motion could not be considered. He questioned how the opposition could bring placards claiming that an urgent motion would not be taken up and termed the protest pre-planned. The Speaker said the opposition's conduct was improper and reminded members that the public was watching the proceedings. He repeatedly urged the Leader of the Opposition to withdraw the protest and restore order in the House.

