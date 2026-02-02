Gold Price DROPS Sharply After Budget On February 2: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices dropped significantly at the start of the week. After a continuous price hike, how much is the yellow metal selling for on February 2, 2026? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata

Gold prices fell sharply post-budget. Check the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities on Feb 2, 2026. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold is down by ₹679 per gram.

22 Carat: 1 gram is ₹13890 (down ₹830), 10 grams are ₹138900 (down ₹8300). 24 Carat: 1 gram is ₹15153 (down ₹905), 10 grams are ₹151530 (down ₹9050).

Hyderabad: 10g of 22K gold is ₹138900, 24K is ₹151530. Patna: 10g of 22K gold is ₹138950, 24K is ₹151580. Both cities saw significant price drops.

Mumbai: 10g of 22K gold is ₹138900, 24K is ₹151530. Delhi: 10g of 22K gold is ₹139050, 24K is ₹151680. Prices have dropped significantly in both cities.

Jaipur: 10g of 22K gold is ₹139050, 24K is ₹151680. Chennai: 10g of 22K gold is ₹139500, 24K is ₹152180. Both cities see a major drop in gold prices.