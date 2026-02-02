Mamata, TMC Delegation To Meet CEC Over 'Biased' Poll Revision In Bengal

A 15-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar today. The delegation will meet CEC over the "biased, arbitrary, discriminatory, and politically motivated" conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal.

In a post on X, the official account of TMC shared, "Today, led by Smt.@MamataOfficial and Shri@abhishekaitc, a 15-member delegation will meet the Chief Election Commissioner to formally place on record our grave concerns over the biased, arbitrary, discriminatory, and politically motivated conduct of SIR in Bengal." Today, led by Smt. @MamataOfficial and Shri @abhishekaitc, a 15-member delegation will meet the Chief Election Commissioner to formally place on record our grave concerns over the biased, arbitrary, discriminatory, and politically motivated conduct of SIR in Bengal. The... - All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 2, 2026

"The delegation will present our categorical demands and seek urgent corrective action, especially as our repeated representations to @ECISVEEPhave thus far been met with silence," the post read.

TMC Alleges Widespread Suffering, Deaths

A day earlier, CM Banerjee wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising serious objections to the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state, alleging that the exercise has inflicted widespread public suffering and dangerously eroded trust in democratic processes. In a letter, Banerjee warned that the manner in which the SIR is being conducted has "inflicted immense inconvenience and agony to the people," claiming that the exercise has resulted in "as many as 140 deaths" and has been carried out "in blatant violation" of the Representation of the People Act and the rules framed under it.

Nationwide Revision and Timeline

Currently, a nationwide SIR is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls were published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) took place between December 9 and January 31, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

