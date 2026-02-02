Mamata Banerjee To Meet CEC, Vows To 'Fight' Mistreatment In Delhi

Banerjee Alleges Mistreatment of Bengal People

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is set to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday over concerns related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State, said that she and her party will "continue to fight". She also alleged mistreatment of people from Bengal in the national capital Delhi and criticised the conduct of authorities, saying her party would raise these issues firmly and seek answers from the institutions concerned.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Banerjee said, "I am going to Banga Bhawan to see our people, and the atrocities of the Delhi Police... When the Home Minister comes to Bengal, we give him the red carpet. But when we come to Delhi, you give us the black carpet... Please restrain yourself from the atrocities, from the torture of the Bengal people who have lost their lives."

"If no one fights in this country, I will fight, our party will fight...there is a meeting at 3 PM tomorrow, and the media has been called for a press conference in Banga Bhawan... The people of Delhi don't know what's happening in Bengal... I just now got the information, and I didn't change even my clothes," she said.

There was heavy deployment of Delhi Police outside the two Banga Bhawans (West Bengal State Guest Houses) in Hailey road and in Chanakyapuri.

TMC Delegation to Meet CEC Over Electoral Roll Revision

A 15-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, will meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar today. The delegation will meet CEC over the "biased, arbitrary, discriminatory, and politically motivated" conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal.

In a post on X, the official account of TMC shared, "Today, led by Smt.@MamataOfficial and Shri@abhishekaitc, a 15-member delegation will meet the Chief Election Commissioner to formally place on record our grave concerns over the biased, arbitrary, discriminatory, and politically motivated conduct of SIR in Bengal."

"The delegation will present our categorical demands and seek urgent corrective action, especially as our repeated representations to @ECISVEEPhave thus far been met with silence," the post read.

Currently, a nationwide SIR is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

