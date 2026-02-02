Budget 2026: Goyal Highlights India's Growth Story At NSE Meeting

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had a breakfast meeting at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to discuss the holistic benefits of Budget 2026 with MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan. The breakout meeting was attended by investors and representatives from mutual funds and the asset management industry. In a LinkedIn post, Minister Goyal said he was delighted by their optimism following the Budget and their excitement about the growth opportunities.

A Fiscally Prudent, Future-Oriented Growth Story

In his interaction at the NSE, the Minister highlighted how in the last 12 years, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has focused on a "fiscally prudent and future-oriented long-term India growth story." The Minister emphasised that the Budget is a blueprint to strengthen India's presence in global value chains and become more contemporary with modern-day technologies while benefiting own consumers.

Also, he reiterated that continuing with PM's vision of rapid reforms, the direction in the Budget is to eliminate barriers to business and make it easier for them to flourish, encourage honest businesses, make industries more competitive, compliance easier, and make India an attractive investment and manufacturing destination.

'FUTURE READY BHARAT': A Multi-Sectoral Approach

He underlined that India is in a sweet spot today, and this budget for a 'FUTURE READY BHARAT' covers a multitude of sectors, both traditional and modern, gives impetus to services with a major focus on tech, and addresses specific areas which will help the economy grow faster and achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Key Budget Announcements and Objectives

The government announced a series of announcements in the Budget for 2026-27, including manufacturing push for electronics components, containers, textiles, and sports goods; the establishment of a rare earth corridor; a 17 per cent increase in defence capex; and tax holidays for foreign cloud service providers using Indian data centres.

The Union Budget 2026-27 has delivered targeted relief for consumers, exporters and strategic industries, while tightening taxes and select goods or assets. The proposals aim to improve the quality of life, support domestic manufacturing and exports, and generate additional revenue from financial markets and sin products. (ANI)

