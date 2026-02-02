Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 1,300 Crore Worldwide Even After Netflix Release

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar continues to defy box office norms, crossing Rs 1,300 crore worldwide even after its Netflix release, proving the lasting appeal of big-screen action spectacles

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing Rs 1,300 crore at the global box office within 59 days of its theatrical run. Despite becoming available on Netflix, the film has continued to draw audiences to cinemas. According to industry tracking estimates, the film has earned over Rs 1,000 crore gross in India alone, while overseas collections stand close to Rs 300 crore. This sustained momentum highlights Dhurandhar's rare ability to thrive simultaneously across theatrical and digital platforms.

The spy thriller has shown extraordinary staying power at the domestic box office. Even in its ninth week, Dhurandhar is earning around Rs 40–50 lakh per day in India. On its 59th day, the film collected Rs 45 lakh nett, pushing its total domestic nett earnings to Rs 836.95 crore. With limited competition from new releases, the film continues to be a preferred choice for moviegoers, reinforcing its status as the biggest Bollywood hit in recent times.

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a powerful ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan. The film draws from real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, blending them with high-stakes espionage. With Dhurandhar 2 – The Revenge scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, anticipation is soaring for the next chapter of this blockbuster spy franchise.