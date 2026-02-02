Epstein Files Row: India Dismisses Claims Linking PM Modi's Israel Visit

India on Saturday firmly rejected reports citing a so-called Epstein files email that makes references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2017 Israel visit. Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the claims are baseless, trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal and deserve to be dismissed with utmost contempt.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.