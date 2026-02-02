Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Epstein Files Row: India Dismisses Claims Linking PM Modi's Israel Visit


2026-02-02 03:12:00
India on Saturday firmly rejected reports citing a so-called Epstein files email that makes references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2017 Israel visit. Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the claims are baseless, trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal and deserve to be dismissed with utmost contempt.

