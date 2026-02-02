403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Commerce Ministry: Firm GCC Integration Expands Partnership, Investment Prospects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry Undersecretary Marwa Al-Juaidan said on Monday that GCC states share firm economic integration principles that support the unified Gulf market and open wider opportunities for partnership and investment.
Speaking at the opening of the Emirati-Kuwaiti Economic Forum in Dubai, held within the "UAE and Kuwaitآ... Brothers Forever" week, she said sustained investment inflows reflect global confidence in the GCC as a stable and resilient economic bloc.
Al-Juaidan noted that the forum reflects the growing strength of Kuwaiti-UAE relations and the commitment of both leaderships to expand cooperation in support of mutual interests and sustainable development.
She said bilateral trade between Kuwait and the UAE reached about USD 13.6 billion by the end of 2024, highlighting the vitality of the economic partnership between the two countries.
Al-Juaidan added that tourism ties continue to grow, with more than 170 weekly flights between the two countries, underscoring strong social and human links between the two peoples.
She highlighted the signing of the double taxation avoidance agreement on income and capital on February 11, 2024, describing it as a milestone that enhances the business environment and boosts investor confidence.
Al-Juaidan said the forum provides a strategic platform to strengthen public-private partnerships and explore investment opportunities in industry, energy, technology, logistics and tourism.
She stressed Kuwait's commitment to continue this cooperation, in line with the directives of the leaderships of both countries, and in pursuit of a more prosperous future for the two peoples, the GCC and the Arab region. (end)
skm
Speaking at the opening of the Emirati-Kuwaiti Economic Forum in Dubai, held within the "UAE and Kuwaitآ... Brothers Forever" week, she said sustained investment inflows reflect global confidence in the GCC as a stable and resilient economic bloc.
Al-Juaidan noted that the forum reflects the growing strength of Kuwaiti-UAE relations and the commitment of both leaderships to expand cooperation in support of mutual interests and sustainable development.
She said bilateral trade between Kuwait and the UAE reached about USD 13.6 billion by the end of 2024, highlighting the vitality of the economic partnership between the two countries.
Al-Juaidan added that tourism ties continue to grow, with more than 170 weekly flights between the two countries, underscoring strong social and human links between the two peoples.
She highlighted the signing of the double taxation avoidance agreement on income and capital on February 11, 2024, describing it as a milestone that enhances the business environment and boosts investor confidence.
Al-Juaidan said the forum provides a strategic platform to strengthen public-private partnerships and explore investment opportunities in industry, energy, technology, logistics and tourism.
She stressed Kuwait's commitment to continue this cooperation, in line with the directives of the leaderships of both countries, and in pursuit of a more prosperous future for the two peoples, the GCC and the Arab region. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment