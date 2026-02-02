War Update: 179 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Heaviest Fighting On Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Axes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Monday, February 2, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile and 44 airstrikes, dropping 132 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces employed 7,255 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,339 shelling attacks, including 49 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army targeted Zaliznychne, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Rizdvianka, Verkhniа Tersa, and Luhivske in the Zaporizhzhia region with guided bombs.

The Ukrainian missile and artillery units struck six areas of enemy troop concentrations, two command posts, two air defense systems, two UAV control points, and four Russian artillery pieces.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, the enemy carried out 94 attacks, including two from MLRS.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces launched 11 assaults in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk, and toward Prylipka, Vilcha, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kutkivka.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near Zahryzove and toward Kurylivka, Pishchane, and Kupiansk.

On the Lyman axis, Russian troops attacked eight times, attempting to advance toward Novoseriivka, Serednie, Drobysheve, and Dibrova.

On the Sloviansk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Platonivka, and Sviato-Pokrovske toward Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Ukrainian forces stopped one Russian offensive near Pryvillia.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, the enemy launched 11 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka.

Russia loses 850 soldiers in Ukraine war over past day

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped 41 enemy assault and offensive actions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novopidhorodnie, Shevchenko, Zatyshke, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Dachne, Filiia, and toward Bilytske, Dorozhnie, Novopavlivka, Vilne, and Serhiivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Verbove and Vyshneve.

On the Huliaipole direction, Russian forces attempted to advance 32 times in the area of Huliaipole and toward Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Sviatopetrivka, and Zaliznychne.

On the Orikhiv axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack toward Prymorske.

No offensive actions were reported on the Dnipro River axis over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, there were no signs of the Russian army forming offensive groupings.

Photo: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade