Air Defense Forces Destroy 157 Of More Than 170 Russian Drones
Starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 1, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 171 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UCAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russian Federation), and the temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 100 drones were of the Shahed type.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems units, as well as by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 2, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 157 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
Ballistic missiles and 12 UCAVs were reported hitting eight locations.
The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.Read also: Russia loses 850 soldiers in Ukraine war over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, on February 1, Russian troops attacked a DTEK miners' bus in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.
According to the DTEK Group, 16 people were injured. Nine of them are severely wounded. At least 12 mine workers were killed.
