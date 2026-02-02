Mygov Platform Surpasses 2 Million Users In Azerbaijan (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Last year, the myGov platform provided citizens with over 400 electronic services, marking a major step in Azerbaijan's digital governance, said Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference on the agency's annual activities, Osmanov noted that the platform has already added 18 new digital services and 32 new digital documents this year.

According to Osmanov, the platform's user base has grown significantly. "In 2025, more than 1 million new users joined the myGov platform, bringing the total number of users to over 2 million, a 2.3-fold increase from previous years. Already, the number of users performing at least one operation per month exceeds 1 million," he said.

10:35

The number of users on Azerbaijan's "MyGov" platform has exceeded 2 million, with over 1 million new users joining recently, said Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference on the agency's annual activities, Osmanov noted that the platform, which provides citizens with access to a wide range of digital government services, continues to see strong growth in user engagement.