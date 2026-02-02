Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Summons EU Member States' Ambassadors - Spokesman


2026-02-02 03:08:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Ambassadors from European Union (EU) member states with diplomatic missions in Tehran were summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), MFA spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that the move is a minimum diplomatic response to the EU's designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, SEPAH) as a terrorist organization.

Baghaei added that several measures are under consideration, options have been prepared, and final decisions have been sent to the relevant authorities.

“In the coming days, a decision will be made on Iran's response to the EU's terrorist designation of SEPAH,” he said.

The EU designated SEPAH as a terrorist organization on January 29, citing its alleged role in the recent crackdown on protests in Iran.

