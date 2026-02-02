Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Army Foils Infiltration Attempt


2026-02-02 03:07:58
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone on Sunday thwarted an attempt by five individuals to illegally cross the border along one of its border fronts within its area of responsibility.
The rules of engagement were applied, the individuals were arrested, and they were handed over to the relevant authorities.

MENAFN02022026000117011021ID1110681318



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search