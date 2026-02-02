Army Foils Infiltration Attempt

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone on Sunday thwarted an attempt by five individuals to illegally cross the border along one of its border fronts within its area of responsibility.The rules of engagement were applied, the individuals were arrested, and they were handed over to the relevant authorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.