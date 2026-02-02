JRCS Wraps Up Training Program For Irbid Volunteers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- The Jordan Red Crescent Society (JRCS), in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), concluded on Sunday an intensive training program for volunteers from its Irbid branch.The program was supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and implemented as part of the Harmonizing Water Opportunities for Peace & community empowerment" program.Held over four days, the training introduced participants to the structure and principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, alongside an overview of the JRCS's establishment and its leading humanitarian initiatives serving local communities and refugees.The program combined theoretical instruction with hands-on field practice, focusing on strengthening volunteers' communication and community engagement skills, data collection techniques, and community needs assessments. The training aimed to prepare volunteers to lead public awareness campaigns promoting water conservation and the protection of water resources.Twenty male and female volunteers took part in the program, which also included household visits and community dialogue sessions designed to enhance outreach, foster a culture of water peace, and support long-term water sustainability.