Bavarian Nordic Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, February 2, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announces transactions under the share buy-back program launched on January 7, 2026, under which the Company will repurchase shares for an amount up to DKK 150 million in the period from January 7, 2026 to February 13, 2026. The program is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as amended) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which together constitute the Safe Harbour Regulation. Since the last announcement of transactions on January 26, 2026, the following transactions have been made by Nordea on behalf of Bavarian Nordic:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated until January 26, 2026 439,121 197.47 86,712,870 January 26, 2026 3,389 196.90 667,294 January 27, 2026 36,000 198.11 7,131,928 January 28, 2026 78,000 196.42 15,320,737 January 29, 2026 79,000 192.07 15,173,206 January 30, 2026 799 190.87 152,504 Accumulated under the program 636,309 196.69 125,158,539

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase program are published on bavarian-nordic.

Following these transactions, Bavarian Nordic holds a total of 1,603,154 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.02% of the Company's share capital.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit

