J&K Budget Session: Opportunity To Reaffirm Commitment To Fulfil People's Aspirations, Says L-G

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Feb 2 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly is significant as it provides an opportunity to assess the collective journey of the union territory and review key achievements.

In his opening address in the Assembly, the Lt. Governor said,“The budget session provides an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. For me, this occasion represents not merely an accounting of resources or outcomes, but a reflection of our vision for a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my sincere gratitude to every citizen contributing to this transformation.”

The 27-day-long session, spread over three months with double sittings, began with an address by the Lieutenant Governor.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the UT's budget in the Assembly on February 6.

L-G Sinha said the session allows legislators to reflect on achievements, outline future priorities and reaffirm their shared commitment to meeting the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather urged members to cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House for the benefit of the public.

He said all arrangements for the session have been completed, adding that proceedings will be held in double sittings.

Congress legislator Tariq Hameed Karra said the session offers an opportunity to raise public issues, while BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa said it would allow members to seek accountability from the government on the implementation of budget provisions and poll promises.

This will be the second budget of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government since it assumed office on October 16, 2024.

Fitr in March and April. Ramzan is expected to begin on February 18 or 19, subject to sighting of the crescent. February will have 18 working days and will see the presentation of the budget for the 2026-27 financial year, along with the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025-26, on February 6. March and April will have five and four working days respectively. Opposition parties, including the BJP, are expected to question the government on the fulfilment of poll promises and the implementation of last year's budget. The session is likely to witness heated debates, with issues such as regularisation of daily wagers, demolition drives and alleged discrimination likely to dominate the proceedings.

The Budget Session will conclude on April 4 and will be held in three phases -- the first before the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramzan and the remaining two after Eid