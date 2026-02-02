T20 WC: Tilak Varma Named In India A Squad For Warm-Up Game Before Joining Main Squad

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Left-handed batter Tilak Varma will turn out for India A in one of their two Men's T20 World Cup warm-up matches before linking up with the main squad for the showpiece event, said the BCCI on Monday. India A will face USA and Namibia in warm-up games in Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru on Monday and Friday, respectively.

Batting all-rounder Ayush Badoni has been appointed as India 'A' captain and Varma set to feature in one game before joining the senior team. Tilak, 23, has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for his rehab after undergoing lower abdominal surgery in Rajkot earlier this month.

He was initially in line to join the Indian team for the final two T20Is against New Zealand, but he wasn't included, keeping his availability for the World Cup in mind. Tilak's inclusion comes after he played in a simulation match at the CoE last Friday.

The squad includes capped India players like Riyan Parag, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed and Mayank Yadav, alongside Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar and Ashok Sharma. N Jagadeesan and Urvil Patel are the wicketkeeping options in India 'A' squad.

The warm-up matches will also mark Mayank's return to competitive cricket after a lower back stress fracture ruled him out of Lucknow Super Giants campaign in IPL 2025 and underwent a surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand, last year. Riyan, meanwhile, is included after recovering from a right shoulder injury at the CoE.

IANS had reported on January 31 that Badoni was in line to captain India A, with Tilak, Mayank and Riyan also expected to be included. It is understood that M Venkatramanna will be the India A head coach for the warm-up games, while Vineet Saxena will serve as batting coach and Avinash Khandelwal is the fielding coach.

India A squad for Men's T20 World Cup warm-up matches: Ayush Badoni (c), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N Jagadeesan (wk), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed and Mayank Yadav