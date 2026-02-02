403
Movement Ceased in ICE Detention Facility Over Measles
(MENAFN) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has suspended "all movement" at a Texas detention complex following a measles outbreak, authorities confirmed in a Sunday announcement.
The Texas Department of State Health Service disclosed that two detainees tested positive for "active measles infections" on January 31 at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, situated approximately 70 miles (112 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.
"ICE Health Services Corps immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected," the department said in a statement.
The complex, formally designated as the South Texas Family Residential Center, houses families with children awaiting deportation or immigration court hearings, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) indicated it is closely tracking developments.
"Medical staff is continuing to monitor the detainees' conditions and will take appropriate and active steps to prevent further infection," said DHS officials in a statement. "All detainees are being provided with proper medical care."
On Sunday, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) staged a demonstration outside the ICE facility, demanding its permanent shutdown and denouncing what the organization characterized as inhumane and unconstitutional treatment.
"When a nation that calls itself a beacon of freedom detains children behind razor wire, separates families from their communities, and holds them in isolated conditions, we have crossed a dangerous line," LULAC National President Roman Palomares said in a statement.
The Dilley detention complex can accommodate 2,400 detainees.
According to government records obtained by media, ICE currently detains more than 70,000 individuals facing deportation at immigration facilities nationwide. That figure represents a dramatic escalation from one year earlier, when ICE held roughly 40,000 detainees.
