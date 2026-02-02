403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Success for Team UAE at Sharjah Nations Cup
(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Abdullah Al Marri shines on return from injury with faultless performance aboard BBS McGregor
Abu Dhabi, UAE – February 2, 2026
Team UAE delivered a confident and composed performance yesterday evening to secure silver medal honours at the CSIO4* Sharjah Nations Cup presented by Longines, finishing just two faults behind the winning side. Reinforcing the squad’s growing momentum on the international stage, the result was underpinned by a standout performance from Abdullah Al Marri, who produced a faultless double clear aboard BBS McGregor in his first team appearance since returning from injury.
The Sharjah Nations Cup was contested in the traditional two-round format, with eight nations fielding teams of three or four riders over a technical 1.55m course. In each round, the best three scores counted, with the fourth score discarded, placing emphasis on collective reliability. Final placings were determined by the cumulative penalties across both rounds.
Facing a strong field of international opposition, the Emirati quartet comprised Al Shira’aa riders Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi aboard Enjoy de la Mure, Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi riding Foncetti vd Heffinck and Abdullah Mohd Al Marri with BBS McGregor, alongside Sheikh Ali Jmal Nasr Al Nuami aboard Cobalt vd Bisschop Z. Finishing on a total team score of 12 faults, Team UAE secured second place behind Germany who took gold with 10 faults, while Ireland completed the podium with 20 faults.
Al Marri’s flawless performance proved pivotal, anchoring the team score and providing a timely confidence boost. Speaking after the competition, he said, “Firstly, congratulations to the UAE team. It was a great performance against some outstanding nations and we were very close to the winners, so gave them a challenge for sure.
“It’s great to be back on the team after my injury. It’s been a long road, and the support from the team throughout my recovery has meant a lot. Of course, none of this would be possible without the continued backing of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nayhan, whose vision allows the UAE to continue on the world stage.”
Chef D’Equipe William Funnell praised the resilience shown by the squad, noting that while the team had aimed for gold, the response after a challenging start was extremely encouraging. Clear rounds from Omar in the first round, Humaid in the second and Al Marri’s double clear in his first big class after six weeks off demonstrate the strength of the side.
The silver medal in Sharjah carries added significance as Team UAE turns its focus to the upcoming Longines League of Nations™, where the squad also claimed team silver last year. With the World Equestrian Championships in Aachen this August and the ongoing pursuit of Olympic qualifications for LA2028 on the horizon, Sunday’s result represents another positive step forward for the national programme.
Abu Dhabi, UAE – February 2, 2026
Team UAE delivered a confident and composed performance yesterday evening to secure silver medal honours at the CSIO4* Sharjah Nations Cup presented by Longines, finishing just two faults behind the winning side. Reinforcing the squad’s growing momentum on the international stage, the result was underpinned by a standout performance from Abdullah Al Marri, who produced a faultless double clear aboard BBS McGregor in his first team appearance since returning from injury.
The Sharjah Nations Cup was contested in the traditional two-round format, with eight nations fielding teams of three or four riders over a technical 1.55m course. In each round, the best three scores counted, with the fourth score discarded, placing emphasis on collective reliability. Final placings were determined by the cumulative penalties across both rounds.
Facing a strong field of international opposition, the Emirati quartet comprised Al Shira’aa riders Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi aboard Enjoy de la Mure, Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi riding Foncetti vd Heffinck and Abdullah Mohd Al Marri with BBS McGregor, alongside Sheikh Ali Jmal Nasr Al Nuami aboard Cobalt vd Bisschop Z. Finishing on a total team score of 12 faults, Team UAE secured second place behind Germany who took gold with 10 faults, while Ireland completed the podium with 20 faults.
Al Marri’s flawless performance proved pivotal, anchoring the team score and providing a timely confidence boost. Speaking after the competition, he said, “Firstly, congratulations to the UAE team. It was a great performance against some outstanding nations and we were very close to the winners, so gave them a challenge for sure.
“It’s great to be back on the team after my injury. It’s been a long road, and the support from the team throughout my recovery has meant a lot. Of course, none of this would be possible without the continued backing of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nayhan, whose vision allows the UAE to continue on the world stage.”
Chef D’Equipe William Funnell praised the resilience shown by the squad, noting that while the team had aimed for gold, the response after a challenging start was extremely encouraging. Clear rounds from Omar in the first round, Humaid in the second and Al Marri’s double clear in his first big class after six weeks off demonstrate the strength of the side.
The silver medal in Sharjah carries added significance as Team UAE turns its focus to the upcoming Longines League of Nations™, where the squad also claimed team silver last year. With the World Equestrian Championships in Aachen this August and the ongoing pursuit of Olympic qualifications for LA2028 on the horizon, Sunday’s result represents another positive step forward for the national programme.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment