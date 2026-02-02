YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh Booked For Remarks Against CM Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Feb 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Police have booked a case against former Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh for his alleged objectionable remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

On a complaint by a leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a case was registered at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station in NTR district, a police officer said on Monday.

Police also registered a separate case against TDP activists who attacked Jogi Ramesh's house in Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday.

On a complaint by a police official, a case was registered for public nuisance, illegal assembly and attack on the house.

Protesting against certain remarks made by Jogi Ramesh against TDP leaders, the activists gathered outside his house. They removed banners, barged into the house, vandalised it and set the furniture on fire.

YSRCP leaders alleged that petrol bombs were used by the attackers.

Jogi Ramesh was not present in the house at the time of the attack. He visited the house late on Sunday night.

The incident came a day after an attack by TDP activists on the house of another former minister and senior YSRCP leader, Ambati Rambabu.

The activists of TDP, which is heading the ruling coalition, were protesting against alleged derogatory remarks made by Rambabu against the Chief Minister.

A large group of TDP supporters gathered outside his house on Saturday night, reportedly damaging the residence and office, vandalising vehicles, and setting some on fire.

YSRCP alleged that there was an attempt on the life of Rambabu, but he was arrested on charges of violating the law by creating hurdles for the police while they were discharging their duties. Another case was registered against him for criticising the Chief Minister and allegedly using provocative language to create law and order issues by encouraging group clashes.

Police produced Rambabu before a magistrate on Sunday night, and he was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. He was subsequently shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The attacks on former ministers have flared political tension. Alleging total breakdown of law and order, YSRCP has demanded imposition of President's Rule.

YSRCP president and former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Naidu could not digest the fact that Central government laboratories like NDDB and NDRI have proved his allegation that ghee used for making Tirupati laddu during YSRCP rule was adulterated with animal fat.

“Setting fire to the houses of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, and thinking that you have instilled fear with these heinous acts, is your delusion. Remember, Chandrababu, you have set fire to your own government,” Jagan posted on X.

“The fire set to the houses of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh is a symbol of anarchy, barbaric rule, and jungle raj. But the heat generated by the flames you ignited against democracy, Chandrababu, will inevitably burn down your government. In the coming days, the towering flames of public anger against you will completely incinerate your government, reducing it to ashes,” he added.

CM Chandrababu Naidu hit back at YSRCP and said their frustration was due to the inability to accept the government's success in putting the crisis-ridden state back on track.

He stated in a post on X that the government would safeguard law and order no matter what attempts were made to disturb peace, and that criminal politics has been YSRCP's ideology, which was evident from the "illegal governance" witnessed in 2019-24.

He alleged that the criminalisation of politics has been the core culture of the YSRCP, and lawlessness was a hallmark of its tenure.

“We established the rule of law in 2024. Our culture is empowerment and service to the people. Even in opposition, they are resorting to abuse out of desperation, as they are being exposed with each passing day. They are unhappy and frustrated to see everything they once destroyed being rebuilt. However, the law is supreme, and we must uphold the law and order we have established. We will not allow anyone to violate the rule of law,” he said.