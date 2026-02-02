Chhattisgarh: Communal Violence In Gariaband District Leaves Several Cops Injured Situation Under Control

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Gariaband, Feb 2 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Dutkaiyan village under Fingeshwar police station in Gariaband district, Chhattisgarh, following violent clashes between two communities on Sunday evening that left several cops injured.

With heavy police deployment ensuring the situation remains under control, the village is under strict police surveillance.

The violence erupted after three individuals - Arif, Salim, and Imran - recently released on bail in a year-old case involving the alleged vandalism of an idol at a local temple, allegedly assaulted several villagers.

According to police officials and local accounts, the accused, described by officials as serial offenders, targeted 4-6 youths from the village and nearby areas.

The attacks involved rods, stones, and other weapons, leaving the victims seriously injured. Villagers accused the trio of ongoing intimidation and harassment against those who had testified against them in the temple desecration case.

Enraged by the assault, a large group of villagers surrounded the houses belonging to Arif and his aides, setting them ablaze.

Reports indicate that several homes and vehicles were torched during the chaos.

As the situation escalated, stones and bricks were pelted at police personnel attempting to intervene and restore order. At least six police officers sustained injuries in the stone-pelting, with some requiring hospital treatment.

Gariaband Superintendent of Police Vedvrat Sirmour confirmed that the three accused have been rearrested, and multiple cases registered against Arif and others.

The enraged villagers, he said, pelted stones at police and few police personnel received injuries. Additional police forces, including reinforcements, were rushed to the village to prevent further escalation.

On Monday, the village resembled a security camp with police personnel stationed at every corner.

Officials stated that while the situation is now stable and under control, vigilance continues to avoid any recurrence.

Authorities urged residents to cooperate and avoid rumour-mongering to preserve harmony in the rural area.