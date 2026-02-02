Portfolio Update
|Company
|Theme
|Investment Cost (£'000)
|LabGenius Limited
|Revitalising healthcare
|302
|Automata Technologies Limited
|Revitalising healthcare
|1,355
|Cyb3r Operations Limited
|Empowering people
|500
|Metris Energy, Inc
|Building a sustainable planet
|56
|Infinitopes Limited
|Revitalising healthcare
|671
|Puraffinity Ltd
|Building a sustainable planet
|133
|Living Optics Ltd
|Empowering people
|294
|Remofirst, Inc.
|Empowering people
|283
Since 30 June 2025, there have been no disposals.
The capitalisation of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:
|Shareholders' Equity
|£'000s
|Called up Equity Share Capital
|60
|Legal reserves
|5,135
|Other reserves
|43,889
|Total
|49,084
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
