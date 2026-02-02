Portfolio Update

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that since 30 June 2025 there have been a further 8 investments made, which includes 3 new investments and 5 follow-on investments into existing companies. These are currently held at cost and the valuations will be reviewed in the next financial statements being released.

Company Theme Investment Cost (£'000)
LabGenius Limited Revitalising healthcare 302
Automata Technologies Limited Revitalising healthcare 1,355
Cyb3r Operations Limited Empowering people 500
Metris Energy, Inc Building a sustainable planet 56
Infinitopes Limited Revitalising healthcare 671
Puraffinity Ltd Building a sustainable planet 133
Living Optics Ltd Empowering people 294
Remofirst, Inc. Empowering people 283

Since 30 June 2025, there have been no disposals.

The capitalisation of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £'000s
Called up Equity Share Capital 60
Legal reserves 5,135
Other reserves 43,889
Total 49,084

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

