Conclusion Of Share Repurchase Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 26 February 2025, Jyske Bank initiated a share repurchase programme that was to be concluded on 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank would acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2.25 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 3/2025 of 26 February 2025. The share repurchase programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called“Market Abuse Regulation”, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules"). Following the transactions stated below, own shares worth DKK 2.25 billion have been repurchased and the programme has been concluded:

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 3,263,646 676.38 2,207,451,574 26 January 2026 8,848 931.45 8,241,473 27 January 2026 13,969 935.37 13,066,227 28 January 2026 13,451 920.88 12,386,776 29 January 2026 5,000 920.61 4,603,056 30 January 2026 4,614 919.29 4,241,594 Accumulated under the programme 3,309,528 679.85 2,249,990,700

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,309,528 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.38% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

