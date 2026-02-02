MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On January 22, 2026, the "Global Fred Award Ceremony and International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon" grandly kicked off in Beijing. Among the seven Global Fred Awards announced at this event, Professor Keke Gai, Vice Dean of the AI School at Beijing Institute of Technology, was awarded the Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor for his groundbreaking contributions to the field of artificial intelligence education. Chinese and foreign distinguished guests, including diplomatic envoys, industry leaders and academic elites, gathered at the venue to witness this honorary moment of the top scholar together.

As an authoritative award with global influence, the Global Fred Award aims to recognize outstanding individuals and institutions that drive progress in various fields, and its awards related to AI education focus on the core values of talent cultivation and ecological construction in the industry. Professor Keke Gai's award is a high recognition of his series of achievements in devoting himself to the AI education field, innovating talent training models and empowering industrial development.

According to the official award speech, Professor Keke Gai holds a doctoral degree from Pace University and has 11 years of overseas research and work experience. He is selected into the National Young Talent Program and the world's top 2% scientists list. During his tenure at Beijing Institute of Technology, he has deeply engaged in AI education innovation, built a trinity AI education system of "research + education + practice", boosted the industrial development of systematic AI security education, and made remarkable contributions to the exploration of AI talent cultivation.

In educational practice, Professor Keke Gai has achieved fruitful results: he has led or participated in compiling 4 English textbooks, providing a core carrier for cross-cultural AI education exchanges; he has organized teacher training activities covering more than 10,000 participants, promoting the sharing and coordinated development of high-quality AI education resources. In the field of industry-university-research integration, his technological achievements have served many leading enterprises and institutions, directly driving over 100 million yuan of industrial income growth and realizing the in-depth integration of educational achievements and industrial development.

Meanwhile, he has keenly perceived the importance of ethical construction in the AI industry, led the compilation of a number of white papers in the AI field, and put forward the core development concept of "trustworthy, controllable and interpretable". He has made important contributions to promoting the formation of international consensus on the AI industry and standardizing the development direction of the industry, and his concepts and practices are highly consistent with the core mission advocated by the Global Fred Award.

The award jury stated that Professor Keke Gai not only focuses on the academic frontier and devotes himself to educational innovation, but also closely aligns with industrial needs to promote achievement transformation, and further looks at the long-term development of the industry to construct ethical norms. He has fully interpreted the responsibilities and missions of AI educators in the new era, and provided a replicable Chinese solution for the high-quality development of global AI education.

The successful holding of this Global Fred Award Ceremony and International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon has not only recognized outstanding contributors in the field such as Professor Keke Gai, but also built a high-end platform for global exchanges and cooperation in AI education and industry. With the implementation and promotion of more educational innovation achievements, it will surely inject sustained impetus into talent cultivation, technological innovation and industrial upgrading in the global artificial intelligence field.