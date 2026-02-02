South Korea: Lawmakers Of Rival Parties Propose Bill To Promote AI-Driven Research In Defence Sector

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Feb 2 (IANS) Lawmakers of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Monday introduced a bill aimed at promoting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in research and development for the defence sector.

The bill, jointly proposed by PPP Representative Yu Yong-weon and DP Representative Boo Seung-chan, along with 31 other lawmakers from the rival parties, comes as AI technologies are emerging as a "key factor shaping future defence capabilities," Yonhap News Agency reported.

"This bill will provide a fundamental framework to systematize defence AI as a key capability of national security, and to ensure that AI is used stably in defence operations and sustainable development," Representative Yu said in a press release.

The bill, which the lawmakers said is the country's first such bill on comprehensively managing AI in the defence sector at the national level, aims to ensure the stable operation of the entire life cycle of defence AI from its early stages of research and development to operational deployment and post management.

"AI is a core strategic asset that shapes national security as a whole," Representative Boo said. "The bill is significant in that it provides a foundational framework rather than focusing on regulation, and laying out principles and accountability at the minimum so that AI can be used stably in the military field."

The lawmakers said the proposed bill seeks to address concerns over the responsible use and sustainable development of defence AI, as the existing AI framework excludes the defence sector from its scope.

The bill also calls for the creation of a committee to deliberate and decide on key policies related to defence AI, as well as the establishment of a policy center and research institute.

Under the bill, the government would be required to come up with and implement a basic plan on military AI every three years.