Islamic Cultural Center Organises Educational Tours For South African Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised educational tours to the country's cultural landmarks for students of the Arabic language course delegated by the Association of Scholars from South Africa.

These tours were organised as part of introducing the students to Qatar and its important tourist and cultural landmarks, which enhances their experience in using the Arabic language and gives the course its intended cultural dimension.

The tours included an introduction to the Islamic Network website affiliated with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, its services, the diverse knowledge it offers, its various sections and multiple languages, as well as the accumulated da'wah experience of the staff working in the department.

The students raised a variety of questions about the website, its operating mechanisms, and the services provided through it.

The students also visited the National Museum of Qatar and the Museum of Islamic Art, which provided them with knowledge about museums in Qatar and the country's interest in cultural and civilisational exchange.

In addition, they toured the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

The students expressed their admiration for the three museums, praising the state's care for local and Islamic heritage at the same time, its interest in sports, and the efforts made to preserve the museums and highlight Islamic heritage to the world in a manner befitting the greatness of Islamic civilization.