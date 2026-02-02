Spouses Of Ambassadors Visit Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al-Wahhab Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a visit for twenty-seven ladies, wives of ambassadors accredited to the State, to the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque.

This visit comes as part of the Center's commitment to introducing non-Arabic-speaking audiences to Islamic culture and local architecture.

The visit included an introduction to the mosque and its various components, such as the mihrab, minaret, dome, minbar, prayer hall, internal and external courtyards, and the women's section, in addition to an explanation of ablution (wudu). The visitors were also introduced to the most prominent features of local architecture, the colours used, and traditional gypsum decorative motifs.

The participants interacted positively throughout the visit and its activities, expressing their great pleasure and sincere appreciation for the excellent organisation and the engagement in answering their questions. They noted that they gained new information that added greatly to their knowledge and understanding.