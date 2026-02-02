Russian Speakers Attend Educational Session On Qatar's Maritime And Pearl-Diving Heritage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised an educational session on Qatar's maritime and pearl-diving heritage in the past, attended by 44 Russian-speaking participants.

The session aimed to introduce Qatar's ancient cultural heritage as part of the Center's broader mission to promote Islamic culture in general, including Qatari heritage, in a way that helps non-Arab residents in the country become familiar with the customs and traditions of Qatari society.

The programme included an introduction to maritime life, the display of samples of traditional tools, as well as pearls, in addition to a comprehensive presentation on the topic and answers to questions related to it.The participants interacted positively with the programme and the content presented, noting that it gave them a clear picture of life in Qatar in the past, particularly pearl-diving life, and the dangers faced by divers, which they confronted with unparalleled courage.