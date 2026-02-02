Qatar And Germany Sign Mou, Review Trade Ties

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani met yesterday with Minister of State for Economy, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy of the Government of North Rhine-Westphalia, the Federal Republic of Germany, H E Paul Frederic Holler, and the accompanying delegation, which is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation between the two sides in the trade, investment and industrial sectors, and explored ways to strengthen and expand those ties. It also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Economy, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy of the Government of North Rhine-Westphalia witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and NRW. Global Business GmbH, the trade and investment agency of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The memorandum aims to enhance institutional economic and investment cooperation, support mutual investments, facilitate the entry of Qatari companies into the North Rhine-Westphalia market, and assist companies from the German state in expanding into the Qatari market and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)region.

Under the agreement, NRW Business will establish a representative office in Qatar to serve as a platform for promoting economic exchange, supporting investment and cooperation projects, and facilitating access to relevant stakeholders on both sides.

The memorandum also provides for cooperation in several priority sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and digital services; smart industry and advanced manufacturing; defense industries; startups and research and development; and education and training.

It further calls for the formation of a joint steering committee to oversee implementation of the agreement and to set the legal, regulatory and operational frameworks for establishing and running the representative office in a way that serves the mutual interests of both sides.

The agreement comes amid growing ties between Qatar and North Rhine-Westphalia, building on a series of recent high-level reciprocal visits and aimed at consolidating a strategic and sustainable economic partnership.